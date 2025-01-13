Chuck Todd to exit NBC

Chuck Todd has quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future. The former host of Meet The Press has told top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media.

Todd was once a key part of NBC’s broadcast offerings, hosting Meet The Press and a daily Meet The Press politics program on MSNBC and writing for its website. But while NBC announced that Todd would focus on longform projects after stepping down from Meet the Press in 2023, he has been a far less visible presence across the news network and its cable counterpart.

Todd publicly criticized NBC over its decision to hire former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel last year. The network immediately backpedaled, but the incident led some staffers to question Todd’s future there.