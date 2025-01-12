Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China, UK resume economic talks after 6-year hiatus

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 12, 2025, 2:11pm EST
businessUK
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.
Florence Lo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The UK resumed high-level economic talks with China after a six-year hiatus.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ trip to China reflected the Labour government’s self-described “pragmatic” approach to Beijing, with the aim of striking long-term economic deals.

It’s a marked change from the previous Conservative government, which hardened London’s stance over human rights, Hong Kong, and spying allegations.

Critics, however, said Reeves shouldn’t have prioritized outreach to Beijing over market turmoil at home: UK investors are increasingly concerned over the Labour government’s ability to deal with the country’s stagnant economy and high borrowing costs.

AD

10-year bond yields hit their highest level last week since 2008, while the pound sank to a 14-month low.

A chart showing UK bond yields.
AD
AD