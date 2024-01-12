US measles outbreak reignites vaccine hesitancy concerns

Eight children in Philadelphia were infected in a measles outbreak as experts warned that U.S. vaccination rates risked dropping below a vital “tipping point.” Measles is highly contagious, though the disease naturally dies away when 95% of people in a society are vaccinated. The U.S. declared it eliminated in 2000 after a successful vaccination campaign.

But as vaccination hesitancy rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of Americans unvaccinated against measles did too. Now more than 5% of children are unvaccinated across 10 U.S. states, putting their communities at risk of contracting the disease which can cause severe disability and even death.

About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles are hospitalized, and 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children with measles die from severe complications. But people who receive both doses of the vaccine are considered protected for life: one dose is 93% effective at prevention and two doses are 97% effective.