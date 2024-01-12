US and UK strikes on Houthis lack regional support

Militaries from the U.S. and the U.K. carried out joint strikes in Yemen, targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in response to weeks of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea. The U.S.-led coalition, however, has struggled to convince key allies and some in the international community that the strikes are justified, amid fears of expanding the Gaza war into a full-blown regional conflict.

The Houthis have targeted ships for months, claiming their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has been bombarded by Israel’s military campaign following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.