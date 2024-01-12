UK pledges $3 billion in military support to Ukraine as Sunak makes surprise Kyiv visit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Ukraine on Friday promising more than $3 billion in military support including long-range missiles, ammunition and thousands of drones, in the country’s largest annual commitment to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

The U.K. also signed a 10-year bilateral security deal with Ukraine, providing a much-needed show of Western support, with aid packages stalled in the U.S. and the EU. The deal will formalize intelligence sharing, military training, and defense industrial cooperation.

“This day went down in history,” President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said, praising the UK for being the first G7 country to sign a security deal with Ukraine. Sunak also promised $22 million in humanitarian aid and committed the U.K. to offering “swift and sustained” help in the event of another attack by Russia in the future.