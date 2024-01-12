Record cold could squash Iowa caucus voter turnout

“Life-threatening winter weather” is expected to pummel Iowa on Friday, as the state looks toward Monday’s caucus when wind chills are projected to dip as low as negative 40 degrees. There has never been a colder Iowa caucus night than what’s forecast for Monday, per National Weather Service data. The 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are increasingly concerned about the conditions, worried that the Arctic blast will suppress voter turnout.

Frigid temperatures and a snowstorm threw campaign schedules into chaos in the week before the caucus. GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy attacked other candidates for canceling their events due to the cold and snow, but eventually ended up canceling three of his own events due to the severe weather.

Some experts say that climate change is as much of a threat to elections and democracy as foreign interference, and a lack of robust plans to deal with extreme weather events could depress voter turnout and further marginalize underrepresented voices.