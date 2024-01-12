Citi will lay off 20,000 employees as CEO pushes fix-it plan

Citigroup on Friday said it was slashing 20,000 jobs or about 10% of its workforce, part of CEO Jane Fraser’s revamp of the bank which has lagged behind peers and posted “disappointing” fourth-quarter results.

The layoffs will save about $2.5 billion this year, according to the bank, which is trying to cut more than $50 billion of expenses. Fraser, who became CEO in 2021, announced a major restructuring in September and acknowledged it would cost jobs.

Citi was once one of the world’s biggest banks, built through a decade of dealmaking in the 1990s. The result was a sprawling, often unwieldy footprint that Fraser, a former McKinsey consultant, has pared back by spinning off the firm’s Mexican operations and pulling back from Asia. Citi shares trade at a steep discount to peers, and never recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.