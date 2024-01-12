Justice Department seeks death penalty for Buffalo shooter

The United States’ Justice Department is seeking the death penalty in a federal case against the 20-year-old White shooter who killed 10 Black people in a racially motivated attack on a Buffalo supermarket in 2022.

The “United States believes the circumstances in Counts 11-20 of the Indictment are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified,” prosecutors said, according to court filings.

It is the second time that Attorney General Merrick Garland has pursued the death penalty since taking office, a sharp deviation from President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to eliminate capital punishment at a federal level.