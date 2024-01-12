The British Museum seeks new director after theft scandal

The British Museum has started its search for a new director to replace former director Hartwig Fischer, who resigned along with his deputy last August following 1,500 alleged thefts of jewels and other treasures by curators over the past 30 years.

Whoever steps up to lead the world’s third most-visited museum will face “significant challenges,” the job listing states. These include repairing the museum’s reputation and staff morale after the theft scandal, digitizing its entire collection in five years, and dealing with renewed calls for the repatriation of the Elgin Marbles and Benin Bronzes, which many consider stolen from their countries of origin.