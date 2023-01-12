UAE oil company chief will lead UN COP28 climate summit

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy for Climate Action Network International, called the appointment "outrageously regressive and deeply problematic to say the least!"

"Fossil fuels are the root cause of the #ClimateCrisis. His position as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company raises grave conflict of interest issues," Singh tweeted.

The European Green Party said the news "seems like a bad joke. But it just happened." It called for the UN to step in "before the petrochemical industry ramps up their takeover of their climate conferences."

The announcement received a more positive response from some international government officials who noted his work as the founding CEO of Masdar, a government-owned renewable energy company.

Etienne Berchtold, the Austrian ambassador to the UAE, said Al Jaber is "a very experienced expert on energy. COP28 is in good hands with Dr Sultan as its president-designate."

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulated Al Jaber, saying his "comprehensive experience of energy & climate change bodes well for a successful COP28."

And World Economic Forum President Børge Brende said he was "delighted" to hear of the appointment, heralding public-private cooperation as a solution to slashing emissions by 2030.