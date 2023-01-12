American politics is at its most evenly divided since 2011

According to Gallup, the poll figures are also reflective of the current makeup of the U.S. Congress, with more voters casting ballots for Republicans than Democrats this latest election by a margin of three points.

The dip in Democrats' popularity is likely Americans' dissatisfaction in the state of the nation during a period where the party controlled the presidency as well as both chambers of Congress, Gallup said.

The poll in question, however, only asked respondents of their general leaning, and Gallup data still shows that the largest percentage of Americans identify as independents.