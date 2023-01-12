Biden says classified docs and his Corvette were both locked up in his Wilmington garage
President Joe Biden's lawyers found a second batch of documents with classified markings in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Del., a White House official said Thursday.
Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that the lawyers discovered a "small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records" among personal and political papers in a storage space in the garage.
The U.S. Department of Justice was "immediately notified," and lawyers made plans for the government to take possession of the documents, Sauber said.
Asked Thursday why documents were kept in his garage, presumably near his Corvette, Biden told reporters: "By the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, so it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street."
"People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously," he added.
A one-page document was also found in an adjacent room in the Wilmington home, Sauber said. No documents were found after a search of Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del. home.
Sauber did not specify what the documents were related to.
"As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives," Sauber said.
The lawyers initiated the search after other government documents were recently found at Biden's former personal office at a Washington think tank.
"After I was briefed about the discovery, I was surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken to that office," Biden told reporters earlier this week in Mexico City.
The news prompted some Republicans to call for a special counsel to investigate, given that the DOJ appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, in part because he kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Democrats and Republicans both want answers about the documents. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said he expected to receive a briefing on material discovered at Mar-a-Lago and the recent Biden developments.