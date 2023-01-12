Biden says classified docs and his Corvette were both locked up in his Wilmington garage

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden's lawyers found a second batch of documents with classified markings in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Del., a White House official said Thursday.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that the lawyers discovered a "small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records" among personal and political papers in a storage space in the garage.

The U.S. Department of Justice was "immediately notified," and lawyers made plans for the government to take possession of the documents, Sauber said.