The problem with Kenya’s ‘Hustler Fund’

Reuters/Andrew Harnik

A six-week-old government credit program is proving wildly popular in Kenya, but critics warn the Hustler fund won’t meet its goal of helping people to set up businesses and will ultimately be a waste of public funds.

The small personal loans, ranging from $4 to $400 and accessible through mobile phones, are offered at an annual interest rate of 8% for just 14 days, lower than most commercial loans in Kenya but not the zero interest rate originally suggested by President William Ruto when he first announced the policy in last year’s election campaign.

Almost 18 million people — about half the adult population — have taken over $100 million in loans from the fund, of which about 42.6% has been repaid so far.

Ruto, who took office in September after an election campaign in which he described himself as a “hustler” seeking to help Kenya’s poorest people, has said the loans would help millions of people to start their own businesses.