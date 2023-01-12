What are rare earth metals, and why is it such a big deal that Europe just found its largest known deposit?

Rare earth minerals are a group of 17 metals often used in modern technology like wind turbines, electric cars, and phones, said David Högnelid, a chief strategy officer for LKAB, adding that the metals "make our modern life convenient" while supporting the transition to green technology.

They can be turned into "permanent magnets," which are strong magnets used in motors and generator production.

Despite their name, the metals are found throughout the world, but they are hard to mine and produce and often found in low concentrations, Högnelid said.

According to a European Commission study, the demand for the precious metals is expected to increase more than fivefold by 2030.

"We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles," Jan Moström, the president and CEO LKAB, said in a statement.