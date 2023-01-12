Eggs are 60% more expensive than last year in the US

Robert Frick, the corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said the reason for the price hike is a simple issue of supply and demand. The egg supply is low right now because of an avian flu outbreak that has decimated domestic poultry populations worldwide.

AD

"They thought that they'd had it knocked out by fall," Frick told Semafor. "It is very persistent. It is kind of like the COVID of avian flu. Just when you think it's gone, it comes back in another variation."

The disease — and the subsequent culling of birds to get the flu under control — has killed over 140 million birds in the U.S. and Europe in the past year, The Guardian reported.

Frick expects egg prices to start dropping in the next few month as the industry takes further steps to get the avian flu under control and increase the egg supply. He noted that other dairy items like milk and butter are up year over year.

"When you combine it all together, food prices are really painful now, maybe kind of the leading source of pain," he said.