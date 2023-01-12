ChatGPT provided the same response to Semafor when prompted to answer who was the current CEO of Twitter.

Semafor/Screenshot

“As of my knowledge cutoff in 2021, the CEO of Twitter is Elon Musk,” the bot said. Semafor asked for clarification and the AI apologized, saying, “My information on this matter is incorrect. My knowledge cutoff was in 2021 and I do not have the most up to date information.”

It then correctly noted that both Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal served as Twitter CEO in 2021.

When asked why ChatGPT responded the way it did, the AI said its “response was generated based on patterns and information that was present in the training data at the time of my training,” adding it doesn’t have the ability to stay up to date with current events.

But the bot is aware of at least one other recent news event: When prompted, ChatGPT was able to tell Semafor that Queen Elizabeth II had died, and that King Charles III had ascended the throne (though it identified the new monarch by his former title,Prince Charles).

Semafor/Screenshot

However, ChatGPT identified the current president of Brazil as Jair Bolsonaro, which was correct in 2021. He was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.