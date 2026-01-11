Trump ratchets up pressure on Cuba

US President Donald Trump on Sunday ramped up pressure on Cuba to strike a “deal” with Washington, warning its flow of Venezuelan oil would stop.

One week after the US’ stunning capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump’s message to Cuba underscores his administration’s focus on American dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Cuba is facing “an endless succession of crises,” El País wrote, and “the era of the thaw is long gone.” The US has seized five oil tankers in the last month, raising concerns about Havana’s supply.

As Washington asserts control over Venezuela’s oil, Trump is pushing American energy giants to tap the country’s reserves, though the industry appears skeptical: ExxonMobil’s CEO told Trump the South American country is “uninvestable” without “significant changes.”