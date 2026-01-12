Exclusive / Pro-Trump group to air Super Bowl ad touting Trump Accounts

The Super Bowl ad is the latest move by a president and administration that have fully embraced professional sports as a prime venue to deliver their message.

During his second stint in office, Trump has regularly inserted himself into major sporting events. He watched the US Open final in 2025 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and met with US golfers competing in last year’s Ryder Cup (to say nothing of his inaugural FIFA “peace prize”). This week, France announced it was delaying the G7 meeting in order to ensure it did not clash with a planned UFC fight set to take place on the White House lawn.

But Trump has been perhaps most involved in football. Trump was the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl when he made an appearance at the 2025 NFL final in New Orleans, greeting participants in the coin toss before the game and watching from a box with members of his family and administration officials. He has attended several games and has even participated in the midgame broadcast.

AD

This year’s commercial won’t be his first foray into Super Bowl advertising. In the run up to the 2020 election, Trump released two different Super Bowl ad spots, dropping $10 million for airtime during the most-watched television event of the year.

As media consumption habits have continued to fragment, Super Bowl ad space has become even more valuable for advertisers hoping to reach a mass audience and kickstart conversations about brands and products.

NBCUniversal confirmed in September that it had already sold out all of its Super Bowl ad space, charging around $7 million per 30 second advertising slot. In the runup to the 2025 Super Bowl, Fox had sold out its ads by August, a sign that advertisers were willing to pay a steep price for one of the last remaining monocultural events in America.

Next month’s Trump Account ad is in a prime ad slot, but will technically be a part of the pre-game broadcast, likely meaning the group paid less than the $7 million it costs to advertise during the game.

Shelby Talcott contributed to this report.