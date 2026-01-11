Experts warn of economic impact of a US acquisition of Greenland

As US President Donald Trump sharpens his interest in acquiring Greenland, experts warned an American annexation attempt could carry heavy economic consequences for Europe.

A US military takeover would dent consumer and business confidence on the continent and risks escalations including tariffs and sanctions, Dutch bank analysts wrote.

An ING strategist agreed that economic retaliation poses the largest risk, even as Denmark’s currency markets have seen some ripples in recent days, and Greenland’s own economy is slowing, Denmark’s central bank warned.

Trump is eyeing Greenland’s critical mineral deposits, but the harsh environment and lack of infrastructure mean the island won’t be a rare earth producer for years, if ever, The Associated Press wrote.