The view from Iowa voters

Trump has had a loyal, built-in voter base for years, and even many Republican voters who want new leadership within the party feel a level of protectiveness when it comes to the former president. Voters who are planning to caucus for Trump on Monday don’t buy into the legitimacy of his legal problems, echoing his arguments that they’re politically motivated. They also often cite the fact that, as the only former president in the race, he’s proven he can deliver.

“I think that people have figured it out by now. Maybe a year or two ago they didn’t have it figured out, now they’ve got it figured out, and they think he’s our best candidate to get us back to where we were, and then to restore our America to what it should be,” said 62-year-old Lynne Mona, a semiretired special education associate living in Des Moines. “He’s already shown us he can do it. Now we want to restore it and make it this great place again.”