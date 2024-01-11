The Taylor Swift ‘effect’ boosts tourism in Europe ahead of star’s Eras Tour

Back at home Swift’s boosting the NFL’s female fanbase

Sources: NBC Sports , Yahoo Finance

Among the people reaping the benefits of the ‘Taylor Swift effect’ back in the U.S. is the National Football League (NFL), which has reportedly seen a spike in viewership thanks to Swift’s new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. A Kelce game the star attended in October drew 27 million viewers, NBC Sports reported — the biggest audience for a Sunday show since the last Super Bowl. Viewership among women and girls, in particular, saw a boost — audiences whom the NFL has long attempted to attract. “Taylor Swift’s stature is such that when she does something, people follow,” a marketing professor told Yahoo Finance. “She’s influencing a group of people and those people are influencing each other and other people. There’s a network effect that’s at play.”