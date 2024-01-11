Taiwan elections test U.S.-China ties

One of the thorniest issues in the U.S.-China relationship could become more complicated as Taiwan holds elections in the coming days.

The election this Saturday pits Lai Ching-te, of the ruling independence-minded Democratic Progressive Party, against Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) party, which favors more engagement with Beijing (an outsider, Ko Wen-je, is also in the mix). The race is tight: Final polls show Lai with a slight edge.

A Lai victory would likely spur economic retaliation or a display of military power from Beijing, analysts say. Lai, who has angered China due to previous comments he made about being a “worker for Taiwan independence,” accused Beijing of widespread interference in the election earlier this week. China has attempted to sway the vote, both by overtly signaling which candidate it supports and through a misinformation campaign, said David Sacks, a fellow for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, despite warnings from President Biden and other officials not to interfere.

AD

The U.S., which does not favor any one candidate in the election, plans to send an unofficial delegation to the self-governing island following the election to meet with the new president and other candidates, news that drew a negative reaction from China on Wednesday.