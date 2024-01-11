Renewable energy is booming, but might fall short of 2030 target

Global renewable energy capacity grew by 50% in 2023, the International Energy Agency reported – the fastest pace recorded in the last 20 years. But governments will need to push those gains further to achieve goals set at the COP28 UN climate conference in December, the group found.

A new report from the IEA said that trajectory offers a “real chance” of the world meeting the COP28 pledge of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, which is crucial to limiting emissions to stave off the worst effects of global warming.

But the world will still fall short of its goal if progress continues at the current rate, the report found. The biggest barrier is increasing funds for clean energy in developing countries, according to the group’s director. “Success in meeting the tripling goal will hinge on this,” he said.