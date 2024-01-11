Lebanon risks spiraling into deeper crisis as war in Gaza rages on

The White House has urged Israel and Lebanon to find a “diplomatic solution” to calm escalating hostilities on their shared border, amid fears a rise in clashes between Israeli armed forces and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah could lead to a greater regional conflict.

On a visit to Beirut aimed at easing tensions between Israel and Lebanon, White House adviser Amos Hochstein told reporters he believed “both sides” prefer a diplomatic solution to end the border hostilities that have seen tens of thousands of Israeli and Lebanese citizens forced from their homes.

After Israel assassinated a top Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon earlier this week, Hezbollah retaliated with an attack on an Israeli army base — while continuing to say it did not want a full-scale war.