Beijing ramps up corruption crackdown

China’s anti-corruption watchdog has pledged to ramp up its crackdown on graft, with the top priority being to “severely punish” bribery involving government officials and business, it declared in a communique Wednesday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it would “relentlessly” root out and punish those who give and receive bribes, with a renewed focus on sectors including finance, state-owned enterprises and infrastructure.

The warning followed a speech by President Xi Jinping earlier in the week in which he called for “tenacity, perseverance, and precision” in the battle against corruption, saying that the state of affairs remained “severe” despite the “overwhelming success” of his decade-long crackdown.

Record numbers of senior officials were purged last year in a campaign experts believe may continue well into 2024, as Xi continues his attempt to root out corruption that has seen millions of party cadres disciplined since he took office.