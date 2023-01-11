The New York Democrats who won't leave George Santos alone

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Two New York Democrats, both pegged as rising stars in their party, have found a new favorite hobby together: Needling George Santos.

On Tuesday, Reps. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y. and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y. walked to Santos’ office to deliver an ethics complaint to the disgraced freshman lawmaker, in person, with more than a dozen reporters present.

Goldman, a former prosecutor and impeachment counsel, opened the door to see Santos sitting just a few feet away at his desk in a small room reserved for the new rank-and-file member. He awkwardly dropped his complaint off by the entrance, which concerned Santos’ seemingly abrupt financial success before his campaign, then left immediately to address reporters.

“What we are asking the ethics committee to investigate is very specifically his financial disclosures, which are highly suspicious and seemingly miraculous if they are to be believed,” Goldman said.

“The million dollar question is ‘Where did all the money come from?’” Torres added.

Santos later told reporters he had done “nothing unethical,” according to ABC News.

Combined, the two have either tweeted or retweeted content related to Santos about 50 times since the New York Times unearthed numerous alleged falsehoods in Santos’ biography. Goldman has called for Santos’ resignation while Torres has said Santos should not serve on committees with “access to sensitive information.”

They’re not alone among Democrats. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also a New Yorker, has brought up Santos regularly. And on Tuesday, four members with national security backgrounds wrote to Speaker Kevin McCarthy with concerns about assigning Santos committees that would give him access to classified material.