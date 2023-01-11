Hackers access Guardian staff salary, passport information

Hackers accessed passport, bank, and salary information of staff at The Guardian as part of a sophisticated cyberattack that has hobbled the newspaper’s operations for nearly a month.

In a lengthy internal email to Guardian staff on Wednesday, chief executive Anna Bateson and editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said that the initial results of an investigation into a hack last month found that some files containing the personal data of UK staff were accessed as part of the attack. The data included names, addresses, bank account information, salaries, and passport documents of Guardian reporters.

“We realise this news may be very worrying for everyone, and we want to say how sorry we are for any anxiety this may now cause,” the paper said. “But now that we have confirmed there is a risk, we will do everything we can to support staff.”