German police face off with protesters occupying coal mine village

Police began dismantling parts of the camp Wednesday after a court order to evict the protesters came into effect.

The activists, some of whom have built treehouses in an attempt to avoid eviction, responded to the intervention by throwing fireworks and rocks towards police.

Protesters are attempting to block the expansion of the open-cast Garzweiler lignite mine, operated by German energy company RWE. They moved into the village of Lutzerath, near the Dutch border, whose residents were relocated.

RWE plans to bulldoze the remaining buildings in the town for the mine’s construction.