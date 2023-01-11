Jimmy Lai's supporters are being spammed with emails impersonating him

Simon, a former senior executive at Hong Kong's Next Digital media group, said that he had verified at least 15 instances of the email scam. Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, the head of Lai's international legal team, tweeted that she received one such fake email while she was with Lai's son, adding, "These trolls try to quell criticism with lying & fakery." David Alton, a member of the U.K. House of Lords, also appeared to receive the email.

Simon said that other recipients included Baroness Helena Kennedy — a Labour member of the House of Lords who recently criticized Hong Kong’s courts and government over Lai’s case — as well as Sir Ian Duncan Smith, the former Leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2001 to 2003.

The fake emails said that Lai had never hired Gallagher as his legal representative, and that any false statement from "doughty street barristers" could potentially jeopardize the outcome of his trial.

"By asking politicians to make statements about me could misalign my trial in the High court of the Special administration region of the People's Republic of China," some of the emails read. "Please refrain from making statements about me or my case."

The emails were signed "on behalf of Jimmy Lai," but the user handles were of names other than that of Lai's. A phone number included in the emails appeared to be an old office number of Apple Daily, Lai’s prominent pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper that was shut down in 2021 under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

Simon told Semafor that several pro-democracy groups, including the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong and Hong Kong Watch, had informed him of the messages.