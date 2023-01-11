This iPhone feature caused nearly 300 false emergency calls at Japan’s ski resorts

All 13 departments in the prefecture confirmed dozens of false alarm calls in the past three months that were traced back to skiers and snowboarders with an iPhone or Apple Watch, the newspaper reported.

One department received at least 95 false alarm calls in the last month.

False alarm calls have "put a strain" on firefighters who are now confused about whether to send emergency personnel since they can no longer verify whether there is an actual emergency. If the fire department cannot corroborate and coordinate an accident with ski patrol, they are obligated to send rescue services.

Ski patrols and fire departments interviewed by the paper confirmed that several of the skiers and snowboarders were unaware that an emergency call had been placed from their devices.