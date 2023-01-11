FAA lifts ground stop as some flights resume in US, 'no evidence' of cyberattack

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said there was “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point” and that U.S. President Joe Biden has requested an investigation into the cause of the nationwide system outage.

Speaking to White House reporters, Biden said: "Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now," adding the FAA expects that in "a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."

Germany's Lufthansa and Air France are both continuing to operate flights to the U.S., as the latter said it was monitoring the situation, Reuters reports. Around 2.9 million passengers were set to travel in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, and the U.K.'s British Airways both confirmed to Semafor that flights were operating as normal.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.