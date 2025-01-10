US Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold TikTok ban-or-sale law

The US Supreme Court on Friday appeared inclined to uphold a law that would require TikTok to be banned in the country unless it divested from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The legal debate over the app pits national security concerns against free speech, with ByteDance arguing that the ban violates the latter. But the justices appeared skeptical of that argument: Justice Brett Kavanaugh mentioned examples of the US prohibiting broadcasting companies from having foreign government ties, and Justice Samuel Alito questioned if Americans are actually harmed by a ban or whether their attachment to TikTok is akin to that of “an old article of clothing” that can be shed.

AD

ByteDance has recently promoted another video sharing app it owns — Lemon8 — pointing to a possible backup plan if the nation’s highest court forces TikTok’s removal from app stores on Jan. 19.

The court’s ruling is likely to come at the end of next week. The decision “will be among the most consequential of the digital age, as TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon,” The New York Times wrote.

Rachyl Jones and J.D. Capelouto contributed to this report.