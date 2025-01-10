US announces new sanctions on Russian energy and its ‘shadow fleet’

The US Treasury ramped up sanctions against Russia’s energy sector on Friday, blocking two major oil producers and a host of other oil-carrying vessels, including both Russia-owned tankers and so-called “shadow fleet” traders.

“This action builds on, and strengthens, our focus since the beginning of the war on disrupting the Kremlin’s energy supplies…We are ratcheting up the sanctions risk associated with Russia’s oil trade, including shipping and financial facilitation in support of Russia’s oil exports,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Ukraine cut off a transit route to export Russian gas through its territory after a pre-invasion contract expired on New Years’ Day, in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as “one of Moscow’s biggest defeats.”