New Putin biopic uses AI to superimpose the Russian President’s face

A Polish biopic of Russian President Vladimir Putin premiers today with an unlikely star: an AI-generated Putin.

Filmmakers used special effects powered by AI to superimpose the Russian president’s face onto actor Sławomir Sobala. The English-language film will reach screens across 64 countries, according to Notes from Poland.

“The audience needed to see the real Putin on screen,” director Patryk Vega told The Telegraph. “Even the best actor with great make-up wouldn’t convincingly portray a figure everyone in the world knows so well.”

AI is not yet good enough to generate videos of the Russian president with the precision Vega was looking for in his film, and it cannot convey the human emotions Sobala was able to capture as an actor, Vega added.

Sobala spent two years studying Putin’s body language and mannerisms to serve as the base model for Putin’s character.