China to send top envoy to Trump inauguration: report

Mizy Clifton and Tom Chivers
Jan 10, 2025, 6:38am EST
North America
US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2019.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The News

China will reportedly send a top-level envoy to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, a move that Beijing hopes will reduce friction between the two countries.

Unusually, Trump invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping: He is unlikely to attend, but even another top government official’s presence would be significant, since China is usually represented only by its ambassador to Washington.

Beijing is “desperate” to smooth relations with Washington, the Financial Times reported. But it is also looking to exploit US divisions with its allies: China signaled willingness to ease restrictions with Canada, The Globe and Mail wrote, following Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on its neighbor.

