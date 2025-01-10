China to send top envoy to Trump inauguration: report

China will reportedly send a top-level envoy to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, a move that Beijing hopes will reduce friction between the two countries.

Unusually, Trump invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping: He is unlikely to attend, but even another top government official’s presence would be significant, since China is usually represented only by its ambassador to Washington.

Beijing is “desperate” to smooth relations with Washington, the Financial Times reported. But it is also looking to exploit US divisions with its allies: China signaled willingness to ease restrictions with Canada, The Globe and Mail wrote, following Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on its neighbor.