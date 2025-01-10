Events Newsletters
Biden distributes $5B in last infrastructure push

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Jan 10, 2025, 5:28am EST
politics
US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits the Department of Labor in December.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The Scoop

The Biden administration is making its final major infrastructure spending announcement on Friday, devoting $5 billion to 560 projects across all 50 states, DC, and US territories, according to an announcement shared first with Semafor.

The money from the bipartisan infrastructure law will fund improvements to rail safety, intercity rail service, surface transportation infrastructure, and airports, and will expand EV charging stations.

US President Joe Biden is hoping to make the 2021 infrastructure law a lasting part of his legacy, in addition to bills boosting the US semiconductor industry and fighting climate change.

“When President Biden took office four years ago, he immediately faced some of the most profound and wide-ranging transportation crises in the modern era,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Through his leadership, this administration passed a sweeping investment in our nation’s infrastructure unlike anything since the Eisenhower years.”

