Uranium prices hit highest level since 2007

The price of uranium hit $92.50 per pound, its highest level since 2007 as supply chain issues, nuclear expansion plans, and geopolitical tensions, have all combined to create a dramatic surge in uranium prices. The price per pound has more than doubled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

The uranium market is expected to continue heating up, and prices could hit over $100, analysts from Bank of America and Berenberg Bank have projected.