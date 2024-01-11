Corporate cuts and cash for kids: Details emerge on Congress’s big new tax deal

Details of a long-awaited bipartisan tax agreement that would boost the Child Tax Credit and enact a trio of business tax cuts trickled out Wednesday, though its chances of eventual passage remained unclear.

The total price tag of the package so far amounts to $70 billion, evenly split between the child credit expansion and business tax benefits, according to Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. It’s intended to be a three-year deal running through 2025, when much of the Trump administration’s signature tax law is set to expire, setting the stage for a major renegotiation of the IRS code.

“We will have a stronger hand for kids and families in 2025 if we improve the [Child Tax Credit] benefit now,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told Semafor. “They’ll feel the benefit.”

But there are still obstacles between this nascent tax package and President Joe Biden’s desk. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance panel, has been noncommittal about the deal so far.

“We continue working on it. There is no agreement at this point,” he told Semafor.

Speaker Mike Johnson also hasn’t been involved in the long-running negotiations which previously collapsed at the end of 2022. “I haven’t even had a chance to look at it yet,” Johnson said.

That might start changing. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters he planned to meet with Speaker Johnson to brief him on the tax measure on Thursday. “Looking forward to a good outcome,” he said.