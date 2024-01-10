SEC opens Bitcoin to more investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved new investment products holding bitcoin, opening up the digital asset to more investors in a major update that revolutionizes the future of the industry.

Eleven spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were given the green light, giving more mainstream entities such as institutional and retail investors exposure to bitcoin without having to directly own the cryptocurrency.

The SEC stressed its reluctance to authorize the new products in a press release, but said that federal court rulings last year required it to reassess its position.

“I feel the most sustainable path forward is to approve the listing and trading of these spot bitcoin ETP shares,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler, referring to exchange-traded products, of which ETFs are one type.

The new approvals came after a hiccup on Tuesday when the SEC X account was hacked, with a fake post claiming the agency had approved all the products, causing bitcoin’s price to temporarily surge and then tumble.

The crypto industry has been eagerly waiting for the announcement, arguing that the new ETFs will assist in stabilizing bitcoin’s price and counterbalance the few “whales'’ who own a large amount of the currency, along with helping to legitimize the asset as an investment.