Sotheby’s goes up against Russian oligarch in art fraud trial

A $1 billion fraud trial between billionaire Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev and Sotheby’s auction house began this week in New York, in a case that could shed light on the inner workings of the secretive art world.

Rybolovlev is suing Sotheby’s, alleging that the storied auction house helped an art dealer trick him into overpaying for pieces — including the most expensive artwork ever sold, Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi.

The oligarch alleges Swiss dealer Yves Bouvier cheated him by buying the masterpieces for one price and then selling them for tens of millions of dollars more. Bouvier denied the claims, and the two last month settled out of court. But Rybolovlev argues Sotheby’s is also liable, alleging it gave Bouvier appraisals that he used to inflate the sale prices. Sotheby’s denies the allegations.