The startup that wants to cure diseases and slow aging, with the help of AI

In 2019, Insilico Medicine CEO Alex Zhavoronkov hired a film crew to document his biotech firm’s death in case its bold bet on a new drug didn’t pan out.

He was about to go all in on a potential new treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that usually affects the elderly. While a biotech firm going bust after making a bad bet is not unusual, this drug was unique: It had been discovered using artificial intelligence.

“I wanted to leave some kind of legacy,” Zhavoronkov told Semafor.

Insilico didn’t die and ended up being one of the early computational biology startups in a field that is now exploding, as several breakthroughs in AI speed up the pace of innovation in biotech.

On Tuesday, Zhavoronkov was in San Francisco for JPMorgan’s annual healthcare conference touting the company’s expanding group of drug candidates. The original one is now in phase II clinical trials, while AI has since been used to discover promising treatments for breast cancer and other diseases.

Insilico, which has a robotic lab outside of Shanghai, first focused on diseases associated with aging. While Zhavoronkov believes AI can create hyper-targeted drugs to treat ailments one day, he also thinks the technology will be able to help inhibit cells associated with aging, extending human life, even in otherwise healthy patients.