Chaos in Ecuador as gang violence soars

Ecuador has been rocked this week by explosions, gang leaders escaping from jail, prison riots breaking out, the kidnapping and killing of police, and the storming of a TV studio during a live broadcast. In response to the wave of gang-related violence, President Daniel Noboa ordered drug trafficking gangs to be “neutralized” and designated 20 of the groups as terrorist organizations.

Quito said the chaos was a reaction to plans for a new high security prison where jailed gang leaders could be transferred, Reuters reported. Prison transfers and gang wars over cocaine smuggling routes have long fueled violence in the country, but this outbreak has some Ecuadorians questioning whether recently elected Noboa can handle the turmoil.