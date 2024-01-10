Australia bans Nazi symbols and salutes

A ban on Nazi symbols went into effect this week in Australia. Drafted in June last year, the law will make publicly performing a Nazi salute or displaying a Nazi swastika, or the double-sig rune symbol of the Nazi paramilitary group Schutzstaffel (SS) an offense punishable by up to 12 months in prison. The country’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said that there is “no place in Australia for acts and symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust and terrorist acts.”

The ban comes amid a rise in right wing protests and antisemitic incidents reported by Australian Jewish groups in recent months, in light of the Israel-Hamas war.