Africa will see economic prosperity in 2024

African countries have hit a ‘turning point’ for economic growth

Source: Bloomberg

Africa’s external situation is difficult, one analyst said — but nations are making major strides towards reforms that will help them perform better. Nigeria will see growth of about 3% in 2024 and 2025, Bloomberg reported, and South Africa is projected for 1.8% and 1.6% respectively over the next two years. “Reforms matter, and this will be the crux of the growth turnaround that we expect in both South Africa and Nigeria,” Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, told Bloomberg. “The important point for South Africa is that we’ve probably reached the turning point,” Khan added. Analysts are still wary about the outlook in the immediate future though, and Moody’s Investors Service has a negative outlook on African credit owing to higher debt-refinancing risks and slow growth in China.