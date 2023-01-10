NBC News journalists complain after the network hires Johnny Depp's lawyer

NBC News is facing complaints from its own journalists for hiring the face of Johnny Depp’s legal team.

Camille Vasquez, a 38-year-old partner at Brown Rudnick in Los Angeles, became a social media sensation last year as Depp’s fans cheered on the ultimately successful case that Heard tarnished Depp’s reputation and harmed his career with her claims of domestic abuse.

On Monday, Vasquez made her first appearance on the Today show as a legal analyst for NBC News.

After Vasquez appeared on the Today show on Monday, a journalist filed a written complaint to management raising concerns about the decision to hire her as an analyst, which was widely circulated inside the newsroom, two NBC News employees said.

Some journalists said they felt that the hiring discounted NBC’s own reporting. During the trial, fans took particular issue with NBC News reporter Kat Tenbarge, circulating an online petition to get her fired over her critical reporting and analysis of the case.

NBC News declined to comment.