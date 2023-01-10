South Africa's ex-power chief says his coffee was poisoned

De Ruyter led a drive to crack down on criminal syndicates that profited from procurement scams. Eskom employees and contractors have been arrested in recent months on accusations that they plotted to steal from, defraud and disrupt the power utility’s operations.

“It’s a difficult job," Ramaphosa said during a press briefing on Monday during which he discussed the challenge of running the troubled power utility. "I applaud anyone who takes that job."

South Africa endured its worst year of rolling blackouts in 2022, with more than 200 days of power cuts. In December, Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to safeguard four vulnerable power stations following increased threats including sabotage on power stations.

Major-General Bantu Holomisa, president of the United Democratic Movement party, told Semafor it was important for the alleged poisoning of De Ruyter to be probed swiftly to show it was being taken seriously.

“What I would like to see is the investigative arm of the government move with speed because it sends the wrong signal,” he said. “Who would want to be the CEO of a state-owned enterprise if they are going to be targeted for correcting the wrongdoing?”