Chinese viewers defend experimental cartoon over criticism it’s not educational enough

中国奇谭 or Chinese Strange Stories has received more than 52 million views on Bilibili, China's equivalent of YouTube, since it premiered on Jan. 1. It also has a 9.5/10 ranking on Douban, a film and book social media site.

The cartoon is anthological: each episode uses a new animation style to depict different traditional myths and folktales, with demons and spirits often causing mischief in the human world. As described on its Bilibili profile, Chinese Strange Stories "surveys the past and present, and looks forward to the future... showing Chinese-style imagination and carrying Chinese national culture and philosophy."

But the show has generated a backlash among parents. On Tuesday, screenshots of one review began circulating across Weibo, China's version of Twitter.

"What does such a show even try to teach children? To be scared of the world from an early age?" the parent wrote. "If it's only going to torment my kid, even a little, I don't want my child watching it."

AD

Since its upload, posts with the hashtag #家长炮轰中国奇谭# (Parents bombard Chinese Strange Stories) have had more than 14 million views on Weibo, with thousands of users rushing to the show's defense.