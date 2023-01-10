Beer is getting more expensive everywhere

Diageo, which owns Guinness as well as liquor brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Captain Morgan, said it is facing rising production prices.

"We have absorbed these costs for as long as possible but unfortunately, we can no longer continue to do so," the company said, according to the Irish Examiner.

Diageo reported operating profits of $5.3 billion in fiscal year 2022, according to its annual report.

The owner of a Dublin pub told the newspaper that the price hike comes as "another kick in the teeth for the industry." Prime Minster Leo Varadkar said he doesn't think it will put any pubs out of business, but "with combined rising costs, it will cause financial hardship for many."