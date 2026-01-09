US mulls paying Greenlanders $100,000 each for takeover

The US is reportedly considering paying Greenlanders up to $100,000 each as part of efforts to annex the Danish territory.

Washington has stepped up its rhetoric about taking over the island, potentially by force: President Donald Trump has said that Washington “needs” Greenland for its mineral wealth and strategic importance, and the US federal government may invest in mining operations there.

European nations have rejected any takeover, but the US secretary of state will meet Danish officials next week, and Trump “has shown no sign of changing his mind,” Politico reported. Discussions of lump-sum payments to Greenlanders are not new, according to Reuters, but they have become more serious in recent days.