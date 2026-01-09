Trump says ‘own morality’ only limit to power

US President Donald Trump said the only limits on his global powers were “my own morality, my own mind” rather than international law.

Soon after ordering the ouster of Venezuela’s president, and later withdrawing the US from dozens of international organizations, Trump told The New York Times that he was free to use military or economic power as he chose, limited only by strength rather than treaties or conventions.

He suggested that previous presidents were too cautious to make use of Washington’s dominant position, and that the post-World War II order of international bodies imposed unnecessary restrictions on Washington. Even NATO membership, he implied, was not vital, saying that obtaining Greenland or remaining in the alliance was “a choice.”